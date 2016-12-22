“Edge of the Wild” Tolkien Art Exhibition at Moreton-in-Marsh,Gloucestershire

Submitted by tony on Mon, 17/05/2010 - 17:26

Friday 13th August - Monday 16th August

The Redesdale Hall, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire GL56 0AW



Now into its seventh year, the annual Art Exhibition is held at The Redesdale Hall, Moreton-in-Marsh, Glos, a wonderful Victorian building on the outside and just as delightful with beamed ceiling inside, making it an ideal location, with free parking too.

This year’s theme is “The Edge of the Wild” with Ted Nasmith’s wonderful painting “Bilbo and the Eagles” being displayed for the first time leading the way, and consisting of Original Artwork and Limited edition Prints from Tolkien artists: Ted Nasmith, Ruth Lacon, Jef Murray and Peter Pracownik. The artwork is displayed upstairs (there is a chair lift for disabled access) and completely fills the space which is decorated with flags and banners, and also has a showcase of historical Tolkien artifacts too.

Renowned Tolkien Artist, Ted Nasmith, has just sent us three new images ready for our August 2010 Exhibition and we can now unveil these latest Original artwork’s and make them available to the public prior to our “Edge of the Wild” Middle-earth Art Exhibition in August.



Both the Original Artwork and also Limited Edition prints are available of these three illustrations from The Hobbit:

Original Artwork:

Conversation with Smaug £7500,

Bilbo and the Eagles £6000, The Riddle Game £4000



Limited Editon Prints:

Each limited in number to 100, with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Ted Nasmith. The price for each print is £175 unframed and £250 framed.



The cost of postage (for up to three unframed prints together) is UK £7, £10 Europe, and £15 USA and rest of World. The Prints will be sent in a large size poster tube with a title card and are available for immediate delivery.

Framed prints are far more expensive to post, but can be ordered now and either collected direct from ourselves, at the “Edge of the Wild” Art Exhibition in August, or we can quote for courier services.

It is a free-entry event, with nibbles, wine and hot and cold drinks. During the event you can meet the artists and listen to talks about their work. There is music, often live, a Tolkien Quiz and a Masquerade on the Sunday, and large get together’s after the Exhibition shuts each day in one of the many local hostelry’s, followed by more songs! Downstairs there is a range of dealers offering books, memorabilia, music, swords and clothing, candles, waistcoats, other talented Tolkien artists, bow-making, and at lunchtimes we are lucky to have the Eagles attend from the local Falconry.



The Exhibition is open to the public from 9-5 Sat – Mon, with an Invite only Preview Party on the eve of Fri 26th. Whether you visit for the day, or stay locally and attend it all, it is great fun, with many friends, and a chance to gaze for as long as you wish at the detailed work of our four Tolkien artists, meet and talk with them, and to try your knowledge with a team in the quiz. Local Hotels and B&B's fill up quickly but there are also two nearby camp sites.



Often the event coincides with a new Tolkien book. Previously we have had Alan Lee signing his illustrated “Children of Hurin”; in 2009 we had the launch of our own publication: “Black & White Ogre Country: The Lost Tales of Hilary Tolkien”; and in 2010 it will coincide with the publication of our follow up biography of Hilary Tolkien: “Wheelbarrows at Dawn: Memories of Hilary Tolkien”, with the authors, Angela Gardner & Neil Holford signing copies alongside Chris Tolkien, whose fond memories of his grandfather that led to the desire to publish these writings.



Reports on previous Exhibitions can be found on our website. Send Malcx your email address to be added to the Event List and Preview Party: malcx@adcbooks.co.uk Just to whet your appetite you can also look at our latest online catalogue of artwork by our artists at www.adcbooks.co.uk For those with Facebook access, we have several pages, but the event one is:

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Moreton-in-Marsh-United-Kingdom/Edge-of-the-Wild-Middle-earth-Art-Exhibition-Moreton-in-Marsh-Mar-2010/163803647170#/pages/Moreton-in-Marsh-United-Kingdom/Edge-of-the-Wild-Middle-earth-Art-Exhibition-Moreton-in-Marsh-Mar-2010/163803647170?ref=ts



ADC Publications

Unit 8 Wychwood Court,Cotswold Business Village,Moreton-in-Marsh

Gloucestershire GL56 0JQ



Telephone 01608 812867 Mob 07941 477699



Email: malcx@adcbooks.co.uk

Website: www.adcbooks.co.uk

Source: ADC Publications