The first new Parish Boundary Stones in Gloucestershire for over 100 years

Ebrington, Gloucestershire does it again - this North Cotswold village has come up with an unique and lasting legacy for the Queen's Jubilee

On February 6th 2012 Queen Elizabeth 11 celebrated 60 years on the throne. It is only the second Diamond Jubilee in a thousand years of monarchs. No one alive now is likely to see one again.

Carved Boundary Stones around Ebrington Parish

Ebrington Diamond Jubilee Committee approved a project to erect a carved boundary stone at a site where each of the adjoining seven parishes meet the boundary of Ebrington Parish as a unique and lasting legacy of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and as permanent monuments to this very special occasion.

To also erect a central information stone within Ebrington village to record and map the project

To also publish a leaflet of walks connecting the Boundary Stones and giving information on the Project and on the Parish.

To record the sponsors of the Project

Once the Stones have been erected their ownership/upkeep/maintenance will be transferred to Ebrington Parish Council in perpetuity

THESE ARE THE FIRST NEW PARISH BOUNDARY STONES TO BE ERECTED IN GLOUCESTERSHIRE FOR PROBABLY OVER 100 YEARS

The Project is now well under way with a completed date of Saturday 2nd June when the central information stone will be unveiled.

It is estimated that the total Project cost will be around £4000 but the Committee is well on the way to this target as the response and sponsorship from organisations, families and individuals within Ebrington Parish has been both amazing and extremely generous.

An outline of the Project is as follows:-

1. The boundary stones will be of Cotswold stone, quarried within a 15 mile radius of Ebrington

2. The boundary stones will be of a suitable size and weight to both be seen and not to be moved

3. The boundary stones will be suitably carved to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and will be carved within a 15 mile radius of Ebrington

4. The boundary stones will be suitably carved to identify Ebrington Parish and their location

5. The boundary stones will be suitably carved to identify the adjoining Parish(s).

6. The boundary stones will be carved to identify their local position.

7. The boundary stones will be located where they are accessible by either road, footpath or bridleway, where they will make a visual statement,where they can be appreciated by all and where they can be looked after

8. At least one of the boundary stones will have disabled access

9. Two of the boundary stones will have flat tops for picnic access

10. To involve Ebrington Primary School with a learning exercise set around the complete Project - the Parish Boundary, the adjoining Parishes and Counties and the Boundary Stones themselves

10. To produce a leaflet showing the position of each boundary stone, of each Parish and of each County and identifying footpath/bridleway trails between each of the stones and to have that leaflet available to residents and visitors.

11. This will be a true Community project with all the materials being supplied by persons with strong Ebrington connections and all the labour and installation being done by Ebrington parishioners.

The Boundary Stones

The eight Boundary Stones have been supplied by the Johnston Quarry Group from their Oathill Quarry at Temple Guiting, Gloucestershire. The Quarry Manager is Mr Paul Keyte who lives at Paxford and who has family and social connections with Ebrington.

He has agreed to donate all eight stones and to provide the aggregate on which they will sit and to provide the transport to bring the stones from the quarry to the carver.

Each stone will be an individual shape, without major change as it was quarried, and will be approx. 4 feet high off the ground and /or approx. 4 feet wide with a weight of around 1.5 tonnes.

Some stones will be tall -to be seen - and some stones will be wide - to be sat upon.

The Stone Carving

The stone carving will be done by Proctor Masonry at Cotswold Hill Quarry, Ford, Gloucestershire.The owner of Proctor Masonry is Matt Proctor who lives in Chipping Campden and also has strong family and social connections with Ebrington.

He has agreed to carry out all the carving of the boundary stones at cost.

Each stone will be faced and carved to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, Ebrington Parish, the adjoining Parish and a local historical position name.

As an example the Ebrington/Chipping Campden stone will carry the following wording:-

EBRINGTON/E11R 2012 in a DIAMOND shape /CHIPPING CAMPDEN/BATTLE BRIDGE (local name)

Each stone will be placed on an aggregate base to assist drainage and to discourage vegetation growth.

The Project team is extremely grateful to the generosity of both Paul Keyte and Matt Proctor and for their contribution in both time and materials.

The Adjoining Parishes (7)

The adjoining Parishes in Warwickshire are:-

QUINTON, ADMINGTON, ILMINGTON & STRETTON ON FOSSE

The adjoining Parishes in Gloucestershire are:-

MICKLETON, CHIPPING CAMPDEN & BLOCKLEY

The Central Information Stone

There will be a central information stone positioned outside Ebrington Village Hall and it will be carved with details of the Project plus a plaque showing the Ebrington Parish Boundary, the adjacent Parishes and the positions of the Boundary Stones

Walks around the Boundary Stones

Leaflets of walks around the stones - from two miles to eight miles - will be produced and will be available in the village for both locals and visitors.

Parish Boundary Stones Jubilee Events

On Saturday 2nd June, as part of Ebrington's Jubilee Celebrations being held over that weekend there will be a number of guided walks around the Stones followed by a tea in Ebrington Village Hall and then the unveiling and blessing of The Central Information Stone

(times of all events to be confirmed)

Project Contacts

If you would like to make a donation to this unique Project - from an individual letter to a complete stone - please contact the Ebrington Diamond Jubilee Committee Treasurer:- Gillian Wass, The Hollow, Charingworth, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire GL55 6NY Telephone 01386 593782

Project Information

Tony Boyse

email:boyse@tesco.net

www.ebrington.com

Architectural Stone Mason & Natural Stone Specialist

Matt Proctor

email:mtthw_proctor@yahoo.co.uk

www.proctormasonry.co.uk

Cotswold Stone Quarry

Paul Keyte

email:pk@jqgroup.co.uk

www.jqgroup.co.uk

Source: Ebrington Diamond Jubilee Committee