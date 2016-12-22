Viewfinder Film Festival 2009 in Gloucestershire

Submitted by tony on Tue, 23/12/2008 - 12:33

The fifth Viewfinder Film Festival will be taking place in March 2009 celebrating great cinema, with screenings and events taking place throughout Gloucestershire. The Festival is inviting submission of films made by a student, amateur or professional filmmaker who currently lives in Gloucestershire and the film must be either produced or shot within Gloucestershire.

The deadline for submitting work will be Monday 2nd February 2009 and a full Submission Form is available on the Festival web site www.viewfinderfilm.info

Since the Festival was launched in Gloucestershire in 2004, hundreds of short films have been sent in from primary school pupils, community groups, university students and professionals.

Films can be up to 15 minutes in length and fit into the categories of drama, animation, documentary, experimental or music video. Submissions are invited in a number of categories: ages 7-14, 15-18, 18 and over and in education, non-professional and professional.

During the 2007 run of the Festival screenings took place in 12 venues in the last two weeks of March hi-lighting films from the three county region of Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire. The screening attendance was in excess of 1000 and the Festival received in 2007 close to 150 submissions.

Viewfinder aims to nurture countywide media education and support media projects across our many communities, forging links between film-makers, schools, councils, venues, colleges, universities and the media industry.

Source: Viewfinder film Festival

The Viewfinder Film Festival Submissions Office

Pittville Studios, The University of Gloucestershire, Albert Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL52 2JG

www.viewfinderfilm.info