Ebrington Village Hall needs a Treasurer

Submitted by tony on Mon, 22/12/2008 - 22:23

Ebrington Village Hall Trustees are in urgent need of a new Treasurer. Is there anybody out there who could offer their services. Although an important position, it is not onerous for anyone who has had some book keeping or similar experience.

Because of family commitments, the present holder of this post found it necessary to resign at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier in the year but offered to remain in office until his successor could be appointed. He is very happy to guide that person until the next AGM in 2009.

The committee would be very please to hear from you.

For further information please contact the chairman, Peter Satterthwaite on 01386 593248 or at Malvern Strollers on 01386 840120

Source: Ebrington Village Hall Trustees

Ebrington Village Hall

Ebrington, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire