Te Mata Estate Winery- New Zealand Wine Tasting at Edward Sheldon

Friday January 16th 2009. Edward Sheldon Ltd, 6 New Street, Shipston-on-Stour.

Edward Sheldon are very excited to have Nicholas Buck visiting them from the great Te Mata Estate in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand. Nicholas will be there for one evening only, to share some of the history of what can only be described as one of the iconic wineries of the new world.

Nicholas, who is one of the co-owners of Te Mata, is going to take you through an array of Te Mata wines, during this fun and informal evening that will take place in the cellars of Edward Sheldon.

Tickets are £10.00 per person and must be pre-booked.

Edward Sheldon Limited are independent Wine Merchants who have been trading in Shipston-on-Stour since 1842. They have a range of over 700 wines and, although they specialize in French wines, their list incorporates a wide and diverse range from around the world.

Richard Badger, who started the business, became a vintner after first selling medicated wine at his pharmacy and in the late 1850s he passed the business to his nephew Edward Sheldon. The Company still occupies the original extensive cellars and offices.

Edward Sheldon Ltd

6, New Street, Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire CV36 4FA

Telephone 01608 661409

Email finewine@edward-sheldon.co.uk

www.edward-sheldon.co.uk

Te Mata Estate Winery originated as part of Te Mata Station, a large pastoral land holding established by English immigrant John Chambers in 1854. John's third son Bernard had the original vision for wine production off the north facing hillside slopes bordering Havelock North.

When John formalised the division of his estate between his sons, Bernard retained the 1,960 hectare Te Mata Estate homestead block. In 1892 he went onto plant grape vines on three parcels of hillside land above the homestead. Today, Te Mata Estate still utilies those three original vineyards to produce its most famous vines, Coleraine, Awatea and Elston.

Te Mata Estate currently produces 25,000 cases of wine and is at full production. Sixty percent of this production is red.

Nicholas Buck is Sales and Marketing Director for Te Mata Estate.

Born into the wine industry, Nicholas tasted too many great wines at an impressionable age and has since been unwilling to consider any other career.

Te Mata Estate Winery

349 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, New Zealand

www.temata.co.nz

Source: Edward Sheldon Limited and Te Mata Estate Winery